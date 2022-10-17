During day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, bodies of 7 more civilians killed during occupation of Lyman were discovered. INFOGRAPHICS
On October 16, law enforcement officers found the bodies of 7 civilians killed during the occupation in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram.
"On October 16, the Russians killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Zarichne, and Avdiivka.
In addition, 7 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Lyman.
Another 10 people were injured yesterday," the message reads.
It is also noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.