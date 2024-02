There were 2 more explosions in the Shevchenko district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the KRMA.

"Two more explosions in the Shevchenko district. Stay in shelters!", the message reads.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Shevchenko district of Kyiv with drones, non-residential building is on fire, several residential buildings are damaged (updated)