Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 65,320 people, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 2,537 tanks, 1,599 artillery systems, 5,205 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 17, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 65,320.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 17/10 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 65,320 (+320) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2537 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5205 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 1599 (+10) units,

MLRS - 366 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 187 (+1) units,

aircraft - 268 (+0) units,

helicopters - 242 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1241 (+17),

cruise missiles - 316 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3969 (+10) units,

special equipment - 144 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.