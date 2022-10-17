As result of shelling by Russian military at ZNPP, last line of communication with power grid was disconnected - Energoatom

Ruscist terrorists have changed their tactics and are now trying to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world with rocket attacks on remote substations that feed the nuclear power plant.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, today, October 17, Russian terrorists once again fired at substations of critical infrastructure in the territory controlled by Ukraine, as a result of which at 03:59 the last communication line of 750 kV of ZNPP – Dniprovska was disconnected. In the transitional process, due to a short-term voltage drop, the reserve transformer of the ZNPP's own needs was turned off and the diesel generators were started," Energoatom reported.

In addition, it is noted that the 750 kV communication line of the South Ukrainian NPP - Dniprovska was disconnected, but without affecting the load of the PUNPP.

"We once again appeal to the international community to urgently take measures for the demilitarization of the ZNPP as soon as possible, the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory of the plant and the city of Energodar, and the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine for the sake of the security of the whole world," Energoatom added.

