Drones attacking Kyiv, launched from territory of Belarus - Air Force

Kyiv and the northern regions are attacked by kamikaze drones launched from the territory of Belarus.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

According to him, a week ago there was information that several dozen drones were brought to Belarus, they talked about 40, but there are probably more.

"And since then, drones have been actively used from the Kursk region (Russia) and the territory of Belarus, they fly into the Kyiv region and along the Dnieper riverbed and in this way attack the capital and other regions in the north of Ukraine," he noted.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.