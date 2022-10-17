"Ukrenergo" on attacks on energy infrastructure facilities: Situation is under control, emergency power outages are possible

As a result of the terrorist attack, energy infrastructure facilities in the central and northern regions of Ukraine were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, repair crews of "Ukrenergo" are working on eliminating the consequences. The situation in the power system is under control.

"However, the Dispatch Center of Ukrenergo does not rule out the possibility of introducing emergency shutdown schedules. Therefore, it is important to observe the regime of frugal electricity consumption throughout the country, especially in the evening hours. The enemy did not cope with the task of inducing panic. Do not intimidate us!", the company adds.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.

Later it became known that the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv, which the Russians attacked with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones.

