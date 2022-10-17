Occupiers dealt new blow to energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region. Fire and serious destruction, - RMA

The Ruscists struck new blows in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A new attack on the region. Another attack on the energy infrastructure. In the Kamianske district. Fire and serious destruction. Rescuers and special vehicles of the State Emergency Service are working on the spot," the message says.

"I strongly ask everyone to stay on track to save electricity. A small saving by everyone will provide a significant resource for the restoration of the country's power grid," the head of the region adds.

According to him, it is especially important to save electricity during the hours of the most active consumption.

In the morning - from 08:00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

In the evening - from 05:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

"These simple steps minimize the number of outages. And this is the best help to our energy workers, who work around the clock to ensure that everyone has a light," Reznychenko summarizes.

Read more: "Ukrenergo" on attacks on energy infrastructure facilities: Situation is under control, emergency power outages are possible