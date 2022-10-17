Young couple died as result of drone attack on residential building in Kyiv. Wife was 6 months pregnant

As a result of an Iranian drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv, a young family from Kyiv was killed.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Bohdan and Victoria were both 34 years old.

According to witnesses, they were waiting for a child. Victoria was 6 months pregnant and was going to go on maternity leave in December.

Later, this information was confirmed by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

"During search and rescue operations in a residential building in the center, which was hit by a Russian drone, the bodies of three dead civilians were pulled out. Among them - was a young couple, a husband and wife who were expecting a child. The woman was 6 months pregnant," Klitschko noted.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.

Later it became known that the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv, which the Russians attacked with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones.

It is currently known that three people died as a result of a drone strike on a residential building, 19 were rescued, and four were injured.