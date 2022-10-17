Ministry of Internal Affairs and Amed Forces urged gun owners not to try to shoot down drones on their own

Ukrainians, weapon owners were urged not to shoot down Iranian kamikaze drones on their own.

As Censor.NET informs, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky and Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the telethon.

"I want to appeal to the townspeople, to those who own weapons. You should not shoot (at drones, - ed.) with a pistol or a carbine between high-rise buildings. This can lead to injury, to trouble greater than the possibility of shooting down drones," - he noted.

At the same time, the minister confirmed that today the policemen shot at drones, and one of them was shot down.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat also called on Ukrainians not to shoot down enemy drones on their own.

"All of them flew from the south, 43. 37 were destroyed. Both aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and other defense forces were involved. At least 86% were destroyed "Shakheds". Not a bad result. Let the military do its job, no need to go out the window Ihnat said.