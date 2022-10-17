Ukrainian military shot down 37 out of 43 Russian kamikaze drones

During the morning attack by kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian military shot down most of the targets: 37 out of 43 UAVs.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, all the drones were flying from the south, and all possible means were used to shoot down the drones.

"All of them flew from the south. 43. 37 were destroyed. All forces and means, and aviation, and anti-aircraft missile systems, and other defense forces were involved. At least 86% are destroyed Shaheds. This is a good result for such purposes," - noted Ignat.

The spokesman of the Air Force noted that Ukraine now expects from its partners the strengthening of the air defense system, which will cover as much territory of Ukraine as possible.

