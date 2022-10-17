Ukraine needs protection of sky above its energy facilities, - Halushchenko

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko calls for closing the sky over energy facilities.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Russians resorted to shelling of energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, and the city of Kyiv. Once again, both household consumers and industrial enterprises were without power. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was again without power and is running on diesel generators. After all, the substation from which it was powered was damaged the only line connecting the ZNPP with the Ukrainian power system.

It turned out that it was not enough for the Russians to break only the line itself in order to de-energize the nuclear plant. Now they are testing our ability to quickly restore power stations. Such nuclear blackmail of a terrorist country should not go unanswered by the world community! Ukraine needs the protection of the sky above its energy facilities!" the message reads.

Halushchenko also called on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption during the day, especially during the evening peak hours - from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

"This will help restore and maintain the stability of the energy system, which the Russians are trying so hard to destroy," the minister concluded.