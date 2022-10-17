Reznikov on results of "Ramstein": Ukraine will soon receive NASAMS air defense system

Soon, Ukraine will receive the latest air defense systems - the Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems designed to destroy maneuvering targets at low and medium altitudes.

"Soon we expect the delivery of the first NASAMS air defense systems, our soldiers are finishing mastering the equipment," he said.

He also revealed the details of the recent sixth meeting in the Rammstein format, which took place in Brussels. He reminded that Ukraine has already received a lot of help from partners and continues to receive it. And he assured that the countries of the Rammstein format and NATO member countries will extend their support to Ukraine.

In addition, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have undergone training, and tens of thousands are preparing for exercises in partner countries.

Also, Ukraine is implementing the NATO Logfas system to ensure accounting and logistics and is reforming the defense procurement system according to NATO principles.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine has already mastered more than 300 NATO standards and continues to carry out one of the largest transformations of the defense forces since the Second World War, moreover, during the active phase of hostilities.

The Minister of Defense expects that the partners will soon "run out of arguments" not to provide Ukraine with aircraft and tanks.

According to Reznikov, immediately after the results of Ramstein-6, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, publicly identified the main priority of providing assistance in the creation of an integrated anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system of the Ukrainian sky.

He explained that this powerful signal has been received by more than 50 countries, which are now considering options for participating in this work at a practical level.

Reznikov also reported that Spain has decided to provide Ukraine with modernized HAWK air defense systems, and Great Britain and the Netherlands have already announced their intention to provide additional missiles for the air defense/anti-missile system.

According to the Minister of Defense, an intensive dialogue with French friends regarding the Сrotale air defense system, as well as the Samp-T complexes, is currently underway.

