Number of people killed as result of morning drone attack on Kyiv has increased to 4

As a result of the kamikaze drone attack on Kyiv, 4 people died.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

"Already 4 people have died under the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, which was hit by a Russian terrorist drone. Rescuers have discovered and recovered one more body - that of a dead man. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. There may still be people under the rubble," said the city's head.

According to Klitschko, three victims were hospitalized. Two of them are employees of the State Emergency Service.

n the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.

