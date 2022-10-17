Russia may launch nuclear strike to impose peace on Ukraine on its own terms - German intelligence

Russia may use tactical nuclear weapons to impose a "dictated peace" on Ukraine, but so far there are no signs of preparations for this scenario.

This was stated by the head of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany, Bruno Kahl, at a hearing in the Bundestag, reports Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.

According to Kal, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine "did not come as a surprise" to his service.

He noted that Putin "reserves the right" to use nuclear weapons and emphasized that "it may come to the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine."

"Then they will seek to impose a dictated peace on Ukraine. On the Russian side, there are no signs of readiness to compromise in possible negotiations with Ukraine," Kal said.

The intelligence officer believes that defeat in the war against Ukraine from the Russian perspective could "pose an existential threat to Putin's rule", but his service has no indication that Russia plans to use strategic or tactical nuclear weapons.