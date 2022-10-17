Red Cross did not arrive at demarcation line, although Ukrainian delegation was waiting for it there

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) did not arrive at the demarcation line with the occupied territory, where the Ukrainian delegation was waiting for them. The Ukrainians wanted to encourage the ICRC to obtain from Russia access to the colony in Olenivka and a visit to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

"It seemed more difficult for the ICRC than to simply publish "calls to both sides" on the pages of its website. Despite our call and readiness to ensure such a trip, we did not see the ICRC," the ombudsman writes.

Together with Lubinets, four people's deputies and adviser to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna arrived at the demarcation line.

The ombudsman noted that Ukraine (unlike Russia) allows the ICRC to visit its prisoners of war and adheres to the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

"But the ICRC is silent, and behind this silence is a cover-up and concealment from the international community of the crimes committed by the Russian Federation. This is war, yes. And it is not safe. But isn't that what the mission of the ICRC was created for, isn't it for its activities and the fulfillment of its mandate mandate people from all over the world donate funds?" - asks Lubinets.