Martial law in occupied territories is preparation for mass deportation of Ukrainian population to depressed areas of Russia, - Danilov

Russian invaders in the occupied territories plan to deport Ukrainians to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the NSDC, on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Putin's martial law in the annexed regions of Ukraine is a preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population to depressed regions of Russia to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territory. A crime that should be condemned by the UN and which was already committed by Russia in Crimea and remained unpunished," the message states.

Also remind, that earlier the Russian dictator Putin introduced martial law in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, in the "LPR" and "DPR".

Read more: In coming days, Putin will hold meeting with members of Security Council of the Russian Federation, - Russian mass media