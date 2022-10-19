Armed Russian convicts in ranks of Russian army regularly leave units and try to desert - General Staff

AFU General Staff released information on cases of desertion by prisoners who were mobilized in Russia and sent to Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff official Facebook.

The report states: "Replenishing the losses of the Russian occupation troops at the expense of prisoners has caused additional problems for the command. Thus, recruited servicemen from places of detention, after receiving weapons, leave the units and look for an opportunity to return to the territory of the Russian Federation. According to available information, after the destruction of the ammunition depot in Kherson region on October 17 this year, part of the unit involved in its protection was wounded, and the rest fled. The Russian Guard units, under the guise of fighting sabotage and reconnaissance groups, are searching for deserters."

See more: Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from "army of DPR", - Kazansky. PHOTOS