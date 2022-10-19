Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on sanctions against Russian oligarchs and companies - Danilov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees that put into effect a resolution of National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Russian oligarchs and a large number of Russian companies.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, the President of Ukraine has signed two decrees on the introduction of sanctions imposed by the NSDC. It was a big, complicated and very painstaking work. After the decrees are made public, there will be quite unexpected names of Russian oligarchs and a very large number of companies, enterprises, etc.", - Danilov said.

According to him, the work on sanctions was carried out flawlessly, so that "every name was verified".

At the same time, Danilov noted, among the list of individuals there is "one person in respect of whom sanctions will be excluded for a certain period of time".

"This is done taking into account national security issues, according to a letter from one of our agencies. But I cannot say that this is an exception. This is a certain delay. There are very delicate things related to the exchange of prisoners, etc. that we cannot disclose to the public," the NSDC Secretary added.

As of 19:45, these decrees have not been published on the official presidential website.