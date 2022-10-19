US State Department on "martial law" in occupied territories: "Russia is resorting to desperation tactics"

U.S. State Department called Russian President Putin’s announcement of "martial law" in occupied Ukrainian territories a "tactic of desperation".

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

"It should come as no surprise to anyone that Russia is resorting to desperate tactics in an attempt to gain control in these regions. The truth is that Russia is not welcome in these regions and the people of Ukraine reject Russia's illegal invasion and forcible seizure of Ukrainian territory," Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said during the briefing.

He added that despite the Kremlin's words or actions, "Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia are the sovereign territory of Ukraine," and Russia has no rights to this territory.

"This is Ukrainian land and Russia is blatantly violating Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and the UN Charter," Patel stressed.

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin imposed martial law on the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.