Due to Russia’s declaration of "martial law", invaders may close the only evacuation corridor, - head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Starukh

Russian President Putin’s imposition of "martial law" may complicate evacuation of Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh.

"Actions of the invader will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, because due to the mobilization of Ukrainian citizens into the ranks of the Russian army, the enemy is likely to close the only evacuation corridor. Moreover, the heating season will not be launched for the residents of the occupied territories, so many people will become hostages of the terrorist regime," the statement reads.

On the air of "Espresso" TV channel, Starukh said that currently, no more than 180-200 people a day are allowed to leave the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Zaporizhzhia through the checkpoints in Vasylivka. A complete ban on departure will mean that residents of Enerhodar and Dniprorudne, where there is no private sector, will remain in cold houses without central heating.

Starukh also believes that the actions of the terrorist state may lead to the destruction of one of the hydroelectric power plants on the Dnipro and uncontrolled release of large amounts of water. Although appropriate plans have already been developed for this case in order to minimize the consequences and save lives, it should be understood that damage to these dams poses a danger to the technological processes at Zaporizhzhia NPP, the statement said.

