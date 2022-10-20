UN Security Council to discuss Russia’s use of Iranian drones - Kyslytsya

United Nations Security Council will hold two meetings on Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian cities.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in tweet of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya.

"Today, at a closed meeting of the UN Security Council, the issue of Iranian drones' use against civilians and infrastructure will be raised," he wrote.

According to the official, the UN Security Council will also hold an open meeting on October 21 to consider this issue.

"On Friday it will be part of a special open meeting, which was invited by the Council members in consultation with Ukraine," Kyslytsya said.

Read more: Ukraine invited UN experts to check origin of downed Shahed-136 drones