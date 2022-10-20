Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 9 settlements in Luhansk region and Donetsk region, - General Staff

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Opytne, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

Thus, the two hundred and thirty-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched eleven missiles and twenty-eight air strikes, carried out more than sixty-five attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than twenty-five settlements were hit by the enemy. These are, in particular, Burshtyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ladyzhyn in the Vinnytsia region, Zelenodolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Siversk, Sloviansk, and Terny in the Donetsk region, Znachkovo in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region.

For their crimes, the occupiers used cruise, aviation, and anti-aircraft-guided missiles. In addition, the enemy launched more than ten Iranian-made "Shahed-136" UAVs, more than half of which were launched from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from the artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Hrianikyvka, Kolodiazne, Krasne, Ohirtseve, and Strilecha of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Kislivka, Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region; Kovalivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoliubivka in the Luhansk region and Zarichne, Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Zelenopilia, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Mayorsk, New York, Soledar, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired in the areas of more than 20 settlements along the entire contact line. Among them are Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region, Mykilske, Orihiv, and Chervone Zaporizhzhia.

The enemy continues to set up defensive positions in the South Buh direction. To deter a counteroffensive, our troops are shelling populated areas along the entire contact line.

According to available information, reinforcements from the number of mobilized persons have arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. Numerous cases of robberies and looting are noted. It is possible that a significant number of the mentioned contingent arrived from places of deprivation of liberty.

According to preliminary information, the leaders of Iran and the Russian Federation have agreed to send advisers and instructors on the use of attack UAVs to the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, it is known about the training of the operators of the existing "Shahed-136" UAVs and the promising "Arash-2" UAVs.

There is a high probability that the Russian occupiers will fire on the civilian population of the Kherson region. Thus, on the morning of October 19 of this year, in the temporarily occupied territory, messages were sent out calling for the evacuation of the population of Nova Kakhovka, allegedly in connection with the preparation of shelling by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to detailed information, as a result of the strikes of the Defense Forces during the last few days, it was confirmed that enemy personnel and equipment were damaged in the Zaporizhzhia region - up to 150 servicemen were injured and about 15 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

Air Defense Forces have carried out ten strikes during the past day. The defeat of six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as four positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, was confirmed. Air defense units shot down six cruise missiles, one Ka-52 helicopter, and sixteen UAVs, fourteen of them Iranian-made "Shahed-136".

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one ammunition depot, an EW station, and six other important objects, including a bridge and an enemy pontoon crossing.