There is high probability that occupiers will fire on civilian population of Kherson region, - General Staff

The occupiers can attack the civilian population in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There is a high probability that the Russian occupiers will fire on the civilian population of the Kherson region.

Thus, on the morning of October 19 of this year, messages were sent out in the temporarily occupied territory calling for the evacuation of the population of Nova Kakhovka, allegedly in connection with the preparation of shelling by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

