Russians killed 1 civilian resident in Donetsk region in day. Bodies of 12 civilians who died during occupation were found. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 19, Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 12 civilians killed during the occupation.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On October 19, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region - in Zarichne. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 12 civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation: 8 in Lyman, 2 in Novoselivka, and 2 in Sosnove.

Another 5 people were injured yesterday," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

