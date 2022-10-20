14 "Shahed-136" drones that attacked Mykolaiv region at night were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of October 20, the Russian occupation forces attacked Mykolaiv region with "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, nine drones were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Command "South" of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Two drones each were destroyed by the soldiers of the Naval Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, one more - by the National Police of Ukraine," the report says.

