Turkey does not take neutral position, military cooperation between countries is at high level, - Kuleba

Turkey does not take a neutral position in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and in Kyiv they are sympathetic to Ankara’s foreign policy.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, during a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

According to the minister, Turkey supports Ukraine in the war - this is evidenced by the results of the vote at the United Nations, the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Crimean Platform, as well as cooperation in the field of security.

He noted that military cooperation with Turkey is at a "high level".

"We understand Turkey's foreign policy. They cooperate with Ukraine in important areas for us, and at the same time conduct economic activities with Russia," Kuleba added.

