"Ukrenergo" considers any scenario in case of damage to energy system of Ukraine, even most extreme

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the board of "Ukrenergo", assured that several variants of the development of the situation with different intensities of damage to the energy system of Ukraine have been planned and worked out.

He told about this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"We consider any scenario, even the most extreme. We calculate how the energy system will work under different levels of destruction.

We know what to do in different situations. The power system is currently maintaining its integrity, and the [electricity] consumption restrictions that we are putting in place, for example, today, are precisely aimed at ensuring that the power system remains stable," he said.

According to Kudrytsky, "we, as a state, should be ready for anything."

He said that as a result of the strikes of the Russian Federation, part of the electricity generation was lost, and "it will probably take several days" to return the volume of its production to the previous level.

Kudrytskyi thanked the Ukrainians who heeded the calls to save electricity and urged them not to treat it as a one-day action: it should be done in the future because the Russians attack infrastructure and power plants almost every day. Energy companies need time to restore what was destroyed, and saving is a "rest" for the energy system of the regions and the country.

"It is very important that our consumers understand that consumption restrictions give us the opportunity to stabilize the situation. That is, they are not evidence of the collapse of the energy system: on the contrary, they say that we are in control of what is happening," he said.

According to the representative of Ukrenergo, if Ukrainians do not comply with the recommendation to save money (or the infrastructure will be severely destroyed), it will be necessary to introduce planned blackouts in the areas for several hours.

Kudrytskyi hopes that with the beginning of the heating season, people will turn off part of the electric heaters and partially relieve the power grid.

Watch more: Blowing up Kakhovka HPP will be disaster and will make it impossible to supply water to occupied Crimea for years, - Danilov. VIDEO