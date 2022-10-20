EU introduced anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

The EU Council approved sanctions against Iran for supplying drones that struck Ukraine.

The Czech Presidency of the EU Council announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Sanctions against Iran in record time! After three days of negotiations, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against organizations that supply Iranian drones that struck Ukraine. The written procedure has been completed, the sanctions will enter into force this afternoon after publication in the "Official Journal" (of the European Union)," the message reads.

It is also noted that EU countries have decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one legal entity responsible for the supply of drones.

