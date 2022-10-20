Zelensky and Steinmeier held telephone conversation: "Thankful to Germany for first air defense system IRIS"

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A substantive and productive conversation with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. I am grateful to Germany for the first IRIS air defense system - we must deploy an air shield over Ukraine immediately! We appreciate Germany's willingness to help overcome the consequences of Russian missile terror," Zelensky said.

According to the head of state, the German President's visit to Ukraine is being prepared.

Earlier, according to Bild, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier canceled the visit to Ukraine scheduled for October 20.

