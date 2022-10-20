Zelensky approved sanctions against more than 3,600 individuals and legal entities of Russian Federation, including Putin’s daughter and Abramovich

2,507 individuals and 1,374 legal entities of the Russian Federation are included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine. Decrees on the introduction of sanctions based on the decision of the National Security Council were published on the president’s website.

As Censor.NET informs, decrees on the introduction of sanctions by the decision of the National Security Council were published on the president's website.

The corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky No. 726 of October 19 on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council adopted on the same day was posted on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the decree emphasizes.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to inform the competent authorities of the EU, the USA and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise issues with them regarding the introduction of similar restrictive measures.

Watch more: Three energy facilities were destroyed by enemy this day, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The list includes, in particular, the Russian Alfa-Bank and a number of related companies, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrosa, Rosgosstrakh, insurance and financial companies related to VTB and Sberbank , PTC Holding, "Sogaz".

In addition, the list includes the Office of the President of the Russian Federation and special aviation unit "Rossiya", the Kazan Helicopter Plant and "Admiralty Shipyards", "KAMAZ", "Grazhdanskie ryotony Sukhoi".

Among the sanctioned persons are not only foreign "subsidiaries" of Russian companies and banks, but also, in particular, the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus, the Belarusian "OKB TSP" and "Oboronnye initiativy", "Belspetsvneshtehnika".

The list also includes Croatian T.G.A. D.O.O. za Trgovinu i Usluge and Katina D.O.O.

According to the document, the sanctions include 17 restrictive measures: from the blocking of assets and the complete cessation of trade operations and transit of resources to the suspension of economic and financial obligations, the cancellation or suspension of licenses,

Read more: Zelensky and Steinmeier held telephone conversation: "Thankful to Germany for first air defense system IRIS"

Among the restrictions are also the prohibition of participation in privatization, public and defense procurement, the execution of transactions with securities, the prohibition of increasing the size of the authorized capital of related companies (with a share of 10%), the introduction of additional measures in the field of environmental, sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary control, termination of trade agreements and joint projects.