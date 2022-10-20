Threatening repetition of offensive from North growth. Army of Russian Federation may ask to cut logistical arteries, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The threat of resumption of the offensive against Ukraine on the northern front by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is growing.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The threat of the Russian Armed Forces resuming the offensive on the northern front is growing. This time, the direction of the offensive may be changed to the west of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in order to cut the main logistical arteries of the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from partner countries," Gromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

Read more: For war in Ukraine, Russia attracted more than eight thousand "Wagnerites", - Defense Intelligence