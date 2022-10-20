Iran’s Shahed-136 drones are cheaper for Russia than for Ukraine to destroy them, Guardian

The British edition of the Guardian calculated that the cost to Ukraine of shooting down the Iranian-made kamikaze drones that bombard its cities is much higher than the sums paid by Russia for the supply and launch of the Shahed-136 drones.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the LIGA.

According to the publication, the price of the Iranian-made Shahed-136 ranges from 20,000 to 50,000 euros per drone. The total cost to Russia of unsuccessful drone attacks, according to military analysts of the non-governmental organization "Molfar", ranges from $11.66 million to $17.9 million.

Ukraine has deployed MiG-29 jets, S-300 air defense systems, and NASAMS ground defense systems to destroy drones (according to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on October 17, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is completing a training course in working with NASAMS, and "soon" these air defense systems will begin service in Ukraine. - ed.), small arms.

The publication, referring to data from open sources, writes that the fight against Shahed costs more than $28.14 million for Ukraine. The data includes drones launched between September 13 and October 17.

