Now task #1 for Russian army is to hold front and stop Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Currently, the number one task for Russia is to contain the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, told about this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmiaInform.

"For the Putin regime, the southern direction, which is Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv, is of strategic importance from the point of view of preserving the land corridor to Crimea, providing water for the peninsula and creating a future bridgehead for capturing the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions and depriving Ukraine of the status of a maritime state, as well as laying the so-called land corridor to "Transnistria," Hromov said.

He noted that in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy conducts an active defense and carries out a systematic fire attack on units of the defense forces of Ukraine, using the entire range of weapons: it carries out air and missile strikes in the areas of various settlements and on civilian infrastructure, in particular in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Read more: Russia took part of air defense from Syria. Israel may change its mind about helping Ukraine, - New York Times

"These developments indicate that the number one task for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is to hold the front and stop the Ukrainian offensive in the Kherson direction," said a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The general noted that the enemy plans to solve such a task first of all at the expense of the first wave of partial mobilization and by increasing the number of groups of the Russian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

"Today, in order to restrain the advance of units of our troops in the South Bug operational area, the enemy has concentrated up to 45 battalion tactical groups, which accelerate the fortification equipment of defensive lines. At the same time, the enemy is constantly trying to restore crossings across the Dnipro River in order to provide comprehensive support to its troops," he noted Hromov.

Instead, the units of the Armed Forces continue to inflict fire damage on concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy and in areas of concentration and on positions.