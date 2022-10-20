In occupied Crimea, they began to check bomb shelters

Russian-controlled "officials" in occupied Crimea are handing out orders to check shelters and defense structures.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "Krym Realii".

The puppet of the Kremlin, the so-called "Minister of Emergency Situations" of Crimea Serhiy Sadakliyev, stated the need to check the shelters and protective structures on the occupied peninsula "for their intended use".

He gave such an order to the "heads of management companies on the ground". They should mark the places of shelter and "make sure that life support conditions are created in them."

