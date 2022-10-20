Enemy does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas. Our aviation destroyed 2 strongholds and 2 air defense positions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 20.

The message states: "The two hundred and thirty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 20 air strikes, carried out up to 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy hit up to 20 settlements. In particular, Terny, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, and Komyshuvakha of the Donetsk region.

The enemy has once again launched a massive attack using Iranian attack UAVs on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Out of 20 UAVs, 15 were successfully shot down by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, within the Mykolaivka and Kostobrody settlements of the Chernihiv region. Also, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles with a combat load;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichne, Krasne, and Strelecha. The activity of UAVs with a combat load was also recorded;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Torske, Terny, and Yampolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zelenopillia and Yakovlivka.

The occupiers did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fire damage was inflicted on the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of more than 35 settlements along the entire line of contact.

In the South Bug direction, more than 30 settlements along the contact line suffered fire damage. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the enemy made up to 40 sorties of UAVs of various types.

The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is officially ending partial mobilization. At the same time, the forced delivery of subpoenas to certain categories of Russian citizens does not stop. In the Mosrentgen settlement of the Moscow region, the mobilized were placed at the deployment point of the 27th separate motorized rifle brigade for their medical examination and further referral to the combat zone. In the course of already conducted mobilization measures, significant problems arise.

The occupation leadership continues the forced mobilization of the male population in the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, the evacuation of the civilian population began in separate directions.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 6 strikes. It was confirmed that 2 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 strongholds, as well as 2 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Air defense units shot down 15 "Shahed-136" unmanned aerial vehicles.

Soldiers of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and two warehouses of enemy ammunition.