Johnson intends to fight for post of Prime Minister of Great Britain, - Times

The former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson will present his candidacy in the elections for the head of the Conservative Party and the British government.

This is reported by The Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

It is said that Boris Johnson, who left the post of the prime minister only six weeks ago, is still only "exploring the soil" about the possibility of running for the position of the head of the government, but believes that he can regain the leadership of the Conservative Party. Several members of parliament from this party have already suggested that it is Johnson who should replace Truss as the head of the British government.

The Times also notes that Johnson considers his possible run for prime minister "a matter of national interest."

As reported, today the head of the British government, Liz Truss, resigned from the post of prime minister, which she assumed on September 6. Truss will perform his duties until the election of a new head of government

