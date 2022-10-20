Russian terrorists mined dams and units of Kakhovka HPP, - Zelenskyi

In an address to European Council, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed about Russian occupants’ mining of Kakhovka HPP.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Volodymyr Zelenskyi press office.

"Russia is deliberately creating grounds for a large-scale disaster in the south of Ukraine. We have information that Russian terrorists mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This is one of the major energy facilities. The dam of this hydroelectric power plant holds a volume of about 18 million cubic meters of water. If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the zone of rapid flooding. Hundreds of thousands of people may suffer," Zelenskyi noted.

The President stressed that such actions of the occupiers could destroy the water supply of a significant part of southern Ukraine. This Russian terrorist attack can leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without water for cooling - water for ZNPP is taken from the Kakhovka reservoir. Even the work of the canal, which was built to supply water to Crimea and which is periodically allegedly being "cared about" in Moscow, will be completely destroyed.

"According to our information, Russia has already prepared everything to carry out this terrorist attack. Ukrainian workers were thrown out of Kakhovka station - there are only Russian citizens there. They fully control the station. We must act immediately so that Russia does not have the opportunity to realize this disaster," Zelenskyi stressed.

