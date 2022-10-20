Occupants opened new morgue in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

Newly built morgue has an area of 7000 sq.m.

As informs Censor.NEТ, it was reported in Telegram by Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko.

He noted that the morgue has an area of seven thousand square meters. The advisor to the mayor has "two versions" of why a new morgue is needed in the occupied city.

"I have no answer why. Except for that they are preparing for our offensive. Because the other, more logical one is very scary. The mortality rate in Mariupol remains extremely high. On average, at least 140-150 people per 130 thousand residents die every week from "natural causes"," said Andriushchenko.

He compared the mortality rate to the period of the coronavirus epidemic: "The number is five to six times higher than during the COVID-19 outbreak before this phase of the war."

In his opinion, even with such a large number of dead in the city, "this is a morgue for the entire Donetsk region".