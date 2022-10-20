22 torture chambers of occupants were found in liberated districts of Kharkiv region, - National Police

Law enforcers have identified 22 places in de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region where the invaders arranged torture, said Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of Main Department of Kharkiv Region National Police.

"We have identified 22 places of torture. We are identifying those places based on the testimonies of witnesses or victims," Tymoshko said at a briefing on Thursday, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

He specified that the torture chambers were found in particular in Vovchansk (2), Kupyansk (4), Shevchenkove (2), Izyum (4), Kozachya Lopana (3), Liptsi, Velykyi Burluk, Pisky-Radkovski, Borova.

According to Tymoshko, it is currently impossible to name the total number of people who went through these tortures, as some of them are now in the Russian Federation. The head of the department also said that the police have information that the occupiers also took people to the territory of the Russian Federation, tortured them there and then returned them to Ukraine.

"They have a place in Shebekino (Belgorod region) where our military and police prisoners are held. They (occupants) also tortured people there... A few days ago we found the bodies of two tortured servicemen. We know for sure that they were taken through Hoptivka in the direction of Belgorod, and the bodies were returned back. That is, most likely, torture took place on the territory of the Russian Federation. There are testimonies of people who say that the bodies were also taken to Russia," Tymoshko said.

He said that some police officers who remained in the occupied territories were also tortured. "We have employees who are victims, who were tortured, kept in pits and so on," Tymoshko said.

He also noted that now the State Bureau of Investigation has announced suspicion to 22 policemen who went over to the side of the occupiers (both employees of the regional department of the National Police and other police units that are not part of it). "There are only 65 people who we suspect of possible cooperation with the enemy, including these 22," said Tymoshko.

In addition, according to him, 111 people were dismissed from the police, who, having taken advantage of the permission to take their families out in the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia, did not return to service. The head of the regional police also assured that he would not allow these people to be reinstated in court. "I will not be able to look my employees in the eye if these people who did not come to work are reinstated. We control, our lawyers attend court hearings. Now these 111 people, a little time has passed, want to recover, to receive salary for this period. For me, it is a matter of principle that these people never work in the police," - Tymoshko said.

In turn, the head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region Oleksandr Volobuyev said that during the occupation 15 of his employees were tortured. "In total, 15 people have been in torture chambers: 8 employees of Balakliya fire and rescue unit No. 42, 3 - in Kozachya Lopan and 4 - in Vovchansk. Other employees were also threatened, constantly intimidated, checked," he said.

