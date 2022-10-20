US Congress is to provide $50 billion for Ukraine - "should be enough for a whole year"

U.S. Congressmen intend to provide Ukraine with a large package of financial assistance in amount of $50 billion, which would be enough for next year.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by NBC News.

Amid fears that the new Congress may be more skeptical about aid to Ukraine, lawmakers from both parties hope to pass the largest aid package by January next year.

"This amount will be enough to get Ukraine through the next year," said a Republican senator with knowledge of the matter.

The new aid package, which would likely be part of an omnibus spending bill, could be about $50 billion, congressional aides and a source close to Ukraine's government said. The Biden administration has not yet made a formal request for new funding. Congress has allocated $65 billion to Ukraine since the Russian full-scale invasion began.

Read more: Both houses of US Congress passed $12 billion bill for Ukraine