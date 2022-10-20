Ukraine sends request for extradition of ex-SSU General Naumov to Serbia - Mass Media

Ukraine has sent Serbia a request for extradition of former Head of SSU Main Department of Internal Security Andriy Naumov.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by BBC Serbia referring to comment of the court press service.

"The court of Niš is considering the case of a citizen of Ukraine Andriy Naumov on the basis of a request for extradition to Ukraine," - the publication said.

Earlier, the media reported about the departure of the former SSU official abroad on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and investigation into the alleged transfer of data on the Chornobyl NPP to Russian special services.