On October 21, temporary power consumption restrictions are possible across Ukraine, - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo informs that on October 21, there may be power outages throughout Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in NPC Ukrenergo Facebook.

The message reads: "Dear Ukrainians, thank you all for your understanding and cooperation today.

Tomorrow we will all face another difficult day - temporary restrictions on energy consumption will be possible throughout Ukraine.

In which regions - we will inform tomorrow morning. Please keep your phones charged and pass on information to those who do not use social networks.

For more information about blackouts in your region, please visit the website of your electricity distribution system operators.

And remember - the more you save electricity today, the fewer emergency outages occurred.