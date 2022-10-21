We must prepare for China’s invasion of Taiwan - US Admiral Gilday

Russia’s war in Ukraine has shown that it is important to be ready to fight at any time, including in case of China’s invasion of Taiwan.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ, referring to the statement of the US Navy Commander Admiral Michael Gilday at the Atlantic Council Science Center in Washington

Gilday said that over the past 20 years, the Chinese have kept "every promise they've made and delivered earlier than they were going to."

"Who thought we would see a land war in Eastern Europe in 2022? Not many of us did. This is evidence that we must be ready to fight today," he said.

Gilday added that due to Russia's war in Ukraine, the US sent the Ford warship to the region earlier than planned. It was scheduled to depart next year.

He believes that the invasion of Taiwan may happen this year.

"Whereas we used to talk about power competition when it came to China, now we're facing an increasingly aggressive China and Russia, and so we're focusing on being ready for the 'battle of today,'' Gilday added.

