Rashists continue "evacuation", but cannot fully use bridges, - OC "South"

Russia continues to blackmail with the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly planning to attack the hydroelectric power station, despite the fact that the Russian troops themselves mined the facility and released all Ukrainian workers, thus limiting access to it and strengthening the security regime.

Natalya Humeniuk, head of the press center of the "South" operational command, stated this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"This all indicates the preparation of certain manipulative measures that they are trying to use. Yes, they continue to evacuate themselves from the right to the left bank, it does not happen so quickly precisely because they use only alternative crossings, they cannot fully use the bridges ", she noted.

Humeniuk also drew attention to the fact that Russian troops are moving elite units and officers to the left bank of the Dnipro, leaving only those mobilized according to the principle of "who is not harmed."