During October 23, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 7 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 10/23/2022.

As Censor.NET informs, the General Staff announced this on the official Facebook page.

The message states: "The two hundred and forty-second day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, improve the tactical position, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. At the same time, it conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

To maintain the war in Ukraine, the Russian Federation continues to equip units at the expense of mobilized persons and removes military equipment from storage.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novomykhailivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Pervomayske and Avdiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. During the day, the enemy again carried out missile and air strikes on the infrastructure and residences of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 2 rocket and 25 air strikes, carried out about 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Civil infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Novotavrycheske of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by enemy attacks.

Read more: Rashists continue "evacuation", but cannot fully use bridges, - OC "South"

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and air strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains. In particular, with the use of Iranian-made strike UAVs.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Yampolivka, Kamianka and Bilohorivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Ozaryanivka, Opytne, Soledar and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Maryinka, Prechistivka, Novopil, Novosilka and Zaliznychne settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy shelled the military and civilian infrastructure of the settlements, which are not far from the contact line. Nikopol and Iliinka of the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by rocket and barrel artillery fire.

Watch more: Georgian Legion destroys 16 mercenaries from PMC "Wagner". VIDEO

The Russian military command has problems with the material support of mobilized citizens. Thus, in the Kherson region, demobilized Russian servicemen are poorly equipped, most of them lack military shoes and other elements of uniforms and equipment.

It is known that the mobilized personnel of the Russian occupation forces are sent to war to review the operational situation. The command does not pay attention to the level of their training. In this way, the Russian military leadership is trying to hold the front line. Due to the weak organization of interaction, there are rare cases of so-called "friendly fire" between enemy units.

According to detailed information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment was confirmed on October 22 of the current year. In the area of ​​the city of Enerhodar, as a result of fire damage, 4 D-30 howitzers, 3 trucks with ammunition, up to 50 enemy servicemen, and about 40 more were wounded. On one of the directions, 2 units of the enemy's "Hurricane" anti-aircraft missile system were hit along with combat calculations.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 6 strikes during the day. It has been confirmed that 6 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy have been destroyed. Earlier today, air defense units shot down twelve "Shahed-136" UAVs.

Missile forces and artillery hit the command post, five areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.