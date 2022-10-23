Russian propagandist Pegov was wounded near Donetsk

The famous Russian propagandist Semen Pegov was wounded near Donetsk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram of the propagandist himself.

"Urgent. Semen Pegov is wounded near Donetsk," the post states.

Later, the following post was added: "His life is not in danger. The injury is not serious. The operation is currently underway."

It is clarified that the propagandist was wounded in the leg by a "petal" mine near the village of Vodiane.

