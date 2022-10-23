Ukraine will do its best to transition to new IMF program as soon as possible, - Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Zelensky said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Had a conversation with the director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. He emphasized the importance of the coordination platform of donors of Ukraine.
Grateful for $1.3 billion in emergency aid. "Ukraine will do its utmost to pass the IMF monitoring program with dignity and move to the new one as soon as possible," Zelensky said.