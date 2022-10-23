Russia should not use "dirty bomb" hoax as pretext for further escalation of war in Ukraine, - Wallace
This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.
"The Minister of Defense (Wallace. - Ed.) denied these statements and warned that such accusations should not be used as a pretext for further escalation. The Minister of Defense also confirmed the support of Great Britain and the wider international community for Ukraine and the desire to de-escalate this conflict", - it is said in publications
It is emphasized that Ukraine and Russia should seek a solution, and Great Britain is ready to help them.
We will remind, on October 23, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu held a series of negotiations with colleagues from other countries. In particular, he told his British colleague Ben Wallace about a possible provocation with a "dirty bomb" allegedly being prepared by Ukraine.