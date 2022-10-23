Russia often accuses others of what it wants to do itself - Kuleb on Shoigu’s statements about "dirty bomb"

Ukraine does not have a "dirty" nuclear bomb and does not plan to get one, stated Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in response to the statements of Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu.

"Russia's lies about Ukraine's alleged plans to use a "dirty bomb" are as absurd as they are dangerous. First, Ukraine is a committed party to the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons): we do not have any "dirty bombs" and we do not plan to have them. Secondly, Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves," Kuleba wrote on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that on October 23, during a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, the head of the department Serhiy Shoigu announced the alleged possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine.

