Shmyhal explained to German media why Ukraine requires long-range weapons: "For defense, not for assault"

Ukraine needs long-range weapons not to attack Russia, but to protect its sovereign territories. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with the German edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, inforrms Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

The journalist added that "even the best air defense will not be able to repel all Russian attacks" and asked whether Ukraine needs weapons to attack bases and airports in Russia. The Ukrainian Prime Minister replied that Ukraine needed weapons solely for self-defense.

"First of all, Ukraine needs equipment to protect its people. We are not talking about attacks on Russia. It is about protecting our territory. We are defending our territorial integrity within the 1991 borders," the official explained.

According to him, Ukraine plans to return all territories within the internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.